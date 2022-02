STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Airion Simmons had 15 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats got past Tarleton State 77-63. Reggie Miller added 13 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele chipped in 11, Tobias Cameron scored 10 and Coryon Mason had 10. Montre Gipson led the Texans with 21 points.