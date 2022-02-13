History for Humphries, who wins Olympic monobob gold for US

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal in bobsledding and her first for the United States. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It was the first gold by any country other than Germany in seven events so far at the Beijing Games. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second for her fourth Olympic medal. That’s the most in USA Bobsled Olympic history. Christine de Bruin of Canada was third. Humphries has four medals now as well. She won the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.