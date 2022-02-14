Teen Carlos Alcaraz advances to round of 16 at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat compatriot Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Monday, advancing to the round of 16 of the Rio Open clay court tournament in Brazil. The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who is ranked 29th, drew the most cheers from the crowd in the event in Rio de Janeiro. In other matches, Spain’s Pablo Andújar beat Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (2), 7-5, and Pedro Martinez of Spain eliminated China’s Shang Juncheng 6-3, 6-4. Two top-10 players are in the field. Italy’s Matteo Berretini, ranked No. 6, and Norway’s Casper Ruud, who moved to No. 8 after winning the Argentina Open on Sunday.