Crosby scores 500th, Penguins rally past Flyers 5-4 in OT

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to lift the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime. Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the goal line on the power play at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Crosby’s teammates poured over the bench in a raucous celebration after the 34-year-old joined Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux as the only Penguins in franchise history with 500 goals.