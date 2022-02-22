Zach Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Kraken 5-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five straight. Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.