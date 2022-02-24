DeRozan continues streak with 37 points, Bulls beat Hawks

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak, and the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls squeezed by the Atlanta Hawks 112-108. DeRozan his league mark of scoring at least 35 while shooting 50% or better to eight consecutive games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight win. DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990 to Jan. 14, 1991. Zach LaVine scored 20. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points. Danilo Gallinari scored 26.