Castroneves back at St. Pete as a driver seeking another win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Helio Castroneves considers the IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg among his favorite races. Except when he attended as a spectator the last four years. He was phased out of IndyCar after the 2017 season to help launch Team Penske’s sports car program. But he told anyone who would listen that he’d be back. Castroneves made good on his promise with a part-time deal last season with Meyer Shank Racing that turned into a full 2022 season after he won the Indianapolis 500. At 46, he is driving as if he’s at the peak of his career.