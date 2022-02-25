Hagel gets first hat trick as Blackhawks beat Devils 8-5

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Hagel and Patrick Kane each scored three times and Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a wild 8-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had three assists for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury that had kept him out since Jan. 22. Jesper Bratt scored twice for New Jersey for the second straight game. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler each had a goal and two assists, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.