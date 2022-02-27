BUBBLE WATCH: Ducks miss chance to help case for NCAA bid

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Oregon has spent February trying to overcome shaky losses on its NCAA Tournament resume. The Ducks missed a big chance last week to help themselves significantly. Oregon beat No. 12 UCLA for a second time but lost at home to No. 16 Southern California with a chance to add another marquee win. The Ducks are 3-6 in Quadrant 1 games that top an NCAA resume. They also have three Quadrant 3 losses to undermine that resume. The week included North Carolina, TCU, VCU and Virginia Tech helping their cases for bids. It also included Michigan, Rutgers, SMU and Virginia suffering setbacks.