No. 21 UConn sends Hoyas to school-record 18th loss in row

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 18 points and No. 21 UConn excelled from behind the arc to beat Georgetown 86-77. It was the school-record 18th straight loss for the Hoyas. Connecticut shot 11 of 20 on 3-pointers and improved to 21-7 overall. UConn matched its longest winning streak of the season at five. Coach Patrick Ewing and Georgetown remained winless in Big East play at 0-17. Dante Harris scored 23 for the Hoyas.