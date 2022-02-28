DeChambeau withdraws from Bay Hill to avoid risking setback

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Bay Hill to defend his title. He says on Instagram that he is not 100% healthy and doesn’t want to risk aggravating hip and hand injuries by playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau says he’s been able to hit golf balls in a simulator but that it doesn’t feel comfortable. He says he needs another week off. DeChambeau hasn’t competed since the Saudi International. He withdrew after one round. He says he will try to be ready for The Players Championship next week.