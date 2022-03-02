Allen-Taylor, Ebo lead No. 9 Texas women past Kansas, 70-60

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 20 points, Lauren Ebo had 12 and the ninth-ranked Texas women outlasted Kansas 70-60. Texas has won seven straight games and hasn’t lost in nearly a month. After trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Longhorns scored 14 of the first 16 points in the third quarter and never lost the lead again. Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 18 points and Zakiyah Franklin added 16. Kansas has lost three straight and could fall as low as fifth in the Big 12 after being one game out of first place two games ago.