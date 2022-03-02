Pelicans: Zion Williamson’s foot improving, but no timetable

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved to the point where he can gradually resume basketball activities. But the club says there remains no timetable for when he might play in a game. The announcement came after physicians examined recent imaging of Williamson’s foot and saw evidence of “improved bone healing.” Williamson’s foot injury initially occurred during offseason training. He was set to return to practice in December before having a setback and leaving for Oregon to continue his recovery away from the team.