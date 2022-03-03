Syracuse freshman Benny Williams injured, out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Benny Williams will miss the rest of his freshman season because of a lower-body injury. Williams was injured Monday night in an overtime loss at North Carolina. The school said Thursday that he’s expected to make a full recovery. The 6-foot-8 small forward from Bowie, Maryland, had a disappointing season. He played in all but one of 30 games and averaged 1.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes. In nine games he played five minutes or fewer. Williams had his best game last Saturday night in a home loss to then-No. 7 Duke, scoring a season-high 14 points and added six rebounds in a season-high 30 minutes. Syracuse closes its regular season on Saturday at home against Miami.