Federer says his comeback will not be before late summer

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer says any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer. The 40-year-old tennis great gave an update on his lengthy rehabilitation to Swiss broadcaster SRF. He was attending a women’s World Cup ski race at Lenzerheide where he has a home. It confirmed Federer’s comments from last November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June. He did not specify Saturday his plans for the U.S. Open which starts Aug. 29.