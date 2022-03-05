FGCU fires Fly after 4 seasons as men’s basketball coach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast has fired men’s basketball coach Michael Fly after four seasons. Fly went 21-11 this season, by far the best record of his tenure. He was 55-59 in his four years and will have the chance to coach if the Eagles are chosen for one of this month’s postseason tournaments such as the College Basketball Classic. Before becoming head coach, Fly spent seven years on FGCU’s staff as an assistant, including the school’s “Dunk City” run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA tournament.