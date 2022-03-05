Heat top 76ers 99-82, move 3 games ahead in East race

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points, and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 99-82. Gabe Vincent scored 16 points and Caleb Martin added 14 for the Heat, who are 11-2 in their last 13 games. Miami was again without Kyle Lowry, who missed his fourth consecutive game because of personal reasons. Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Philadelphia, which held out James Harden on the second night of a back-to-back due to left hamstring injury recovery.