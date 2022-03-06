Athanasiou, Petersen team up in Kings’ 3-0 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0. After Athanasiou opening the scoring with 3:05 left in the second period, he and Dustin Brown sealed the win by scoring into an empty net in the final minute. Petersen earned his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career, while facing the team which initially drafted him. Buffalo’s injury list grew lengthier when top-line forward Alex Tuch did not return after crashing head-first into the post during a short-handed rush with 8:55 remaining.