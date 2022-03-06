Jin Young Ko wins on return to LPGA Tour after 3-month break

SINGAPORE (AP) — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee. Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time back in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California. Ko finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.