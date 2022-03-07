Thai autopsy says cricket star Warne died of natural causes

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne has concluded that he died of natural causes. They say the opinion issued by the doctor who carried out the autopsy has been conveyed to Warne’s family and the Australian Embassy. Evaluations from Thai authorities suggested the famed 52-year-old cricketer died from a heart attack Friday at his hotel room on the Thai resort island of Samui. Police say there were no reports of items missing from the hotel room and no signs of a struggle.