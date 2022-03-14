NBA sending Warriors, Wizards to Japan for preseason games

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Stephen Curry is heading back to Japan, Rui Hachimura is going home and the NBA is planning to take another step toward normalcy. The NBA announced Monday night that Golden State and Washington will be headed to Saitama, Japan for the first two games of the 2022 preseason schedule. The Warriors and Wizards will play there on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular season game about six weeks before the global pandemic began.