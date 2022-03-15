Albanian federation reelects president for a 6th 4-year term

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian soccer federation president Armand Duka has been overwhelmingly re-elected for a sixth four-year term. Duka won 37-4 with two invalid ballots in a vote boycotted by one of the federation’s regional associations. A third candidate for the post also boycotted the voting and called the process illegal. The assembly was postponed earlier this month following a dispute with a shareholder of one of the main member associations. The Tirana city hall accuses the federation of corruption and manipulation of the voting process. Albania has eight regional associations eligible to vote in the election. City officials play an active role in Tirana’s regional association.