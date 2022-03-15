Chicago Blackhawks announce 3-year deal with D Alex Vlasic

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic. The entry-level deal runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of a little more than $824,000. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic is from the Chicago suburbs and was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2019 draft. He is scheduled to join the team on Thursday. Vlasic just completed his junior year at Boston University.