Sonny Gray quickly tries to get settled in with Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Gray is quickly trying to get settled with the Minnesota Twins. The newly acquired starting pitcher worked out with his new team for the first time Tuesday after passing his physical exam. Gray was acquired on Sunday in a trade with Cincinnati. The Twins have indicated they’ll make more moves after adding Gray. The 32-year-old right-hander went 7-9 with 155 strikeouts and a 4.19 ERA in 135 1/3 innings for the Reds in 2021. The Twins were planning to let Gray ease into his first day in camp. Gray pushed for more work.