March Madness: Iveys, mother and son, in league of their own

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey spent this season reviving her alma mater’s program. When she wasn’t working, she eagerly accepted serving as the proud mother of Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. It’s a mother-son relationship in a league of its own. The Iveys will spend this week sharing the excitement of March Madness though they will be far apart when their teams open play Friday. The third-seeded Boilermakers face 14th-seeded Yale, the Ivy League champs, in Milwaukee while the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish take on 12th-seeded Massachusetts at Oklahoma in the women’s tourney.