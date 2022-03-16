Red Sox ace Sale (rib stress fracture) to miss opener again

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the season. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told reporters that Sale had the problem when he reported to the team’s spring training complex at the end of the lockout. Bloom says it will be weeks before Sale can throw again. Sale spent all of 2020 and the first 4½ months of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made five starts in 2021 before testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.