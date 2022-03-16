Seahawks reach deals with Uchenna Nwosu, Artie Burns

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks made their first two deals outside of their own free agents, agreeing to terms on contracts with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burns on Wednesday. Burns’ deal is for one year and worth up to $2 million, while Nwosu’s deal is for two years and worth up to $20 million, according to Drew Rosenhaus who represents both players. Nwosu started 15 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers and should immediately provide an additional pass rush source as the Seahawks change their defensive scheme. Burns started six games for the Bears and appeared in 11 games overall last season.