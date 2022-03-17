Falcons sign free agents OT Wilkinson, CB Tabor from Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The Falcons also have signed free-agent offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor. Rush had 19 tackles with a forced fumble in 10 games, including five starts, for Atlanta last season. Most of Gossett’s action in 15 games for Atlanta came on special teams. Tabor had eight tackles in six games, including one start, for the Chicago Bears in 2021. Wilkinson played four years with Denver before starting in only one of his 13 games with the Bears last season.