Fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s routs No. 12 Indiana 82-53

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 20 points and fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s took advantage of No. 12 seed Indiana’s grueling recent schedule, rolling to an 82-53 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels, the only team to beat Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season. Saint Mary’s will play the winner of the East Region’s late game in Portland between No. 4 seed UCLA and 13th-seeded Akron. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana, which beat Wyoming in the First Four.