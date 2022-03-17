Misfiring Bayern lets Dortmund back in Bundesliga title race

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s uncharacteristic vulnerability has allowed some excitement to creep back into the Bundesliga title race with eight games to go. The Bavarian powerhouse remains the favorite for what would be a record-extending 10th consecutive German championship. But it has dropped points in three of its last five league games to give Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to cut its lead to only four points. Dortmund has only dropped points once in its last five league games. The teams will meet for “der Klassiker” in Munich late next month.