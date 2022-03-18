Creighton center out after knee injury in 1st-round victory

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Creighton sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament with a left knee injury. Coach Greg McDermott says the injury isn’t as significant as had been feared when Kalkbrenner got hurt in the Bluejays’ first-round win. But the Big East defensive player of the of the year has some damage and will need two or three months of recover. McDermott says it’s not an ACL injury and will not require surgery. Ninth-seeded Creighton plays top seed Kansas in a second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday. Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before getting hurt in overtime of Creighton’s win over San Diego State.