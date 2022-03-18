Hadwin builds an early one-shot lead at Valspar Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Hadwin has the early 36-hole lead at the Valspar Championship as he tries to win at Innisbrook five years after his first PGA Tour title. Hadwin began his back nine with three straight birdies and shot 66. He looks back on a 15-foot par putt on the seventh hole that made the cup start looking a little bigger. Hadwin was one ahead of defending champion Sam Burns and Scott Stallings. Justin Thomas was tied for the lead when he tried to hook a gap wedge on the green. That led to double bogey. He was two back.