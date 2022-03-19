UCLA turns away Saint Mary’s 72-56, returns to Sweet 16

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 16 points and fourth-seeded UCLA completed a more conventional path to the Sweet 16, beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 72-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season. This year’s Bruins will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia. UCLA lost star Jaime Jaquez Jr. to a right ankle injury with 6:58 in the game. He winced as he was helped off the court by teammates. Jaquez finished with 15 points, all in the first half. Logan Johnson scored 18 points for Saint Mary’s.