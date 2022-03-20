Ferreira: 2nd-youngest MLS hat trick, Dallas tops Timbers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira ended an 11-match scoreless streak for club and country with his first career hat trick in an 11-minute span of the first half to lead Dallas past the Portland Timbers 4-1. Ferreira at 21 years, 85 days became the second-youngest American to score a hat trick in Major League Soccer, trailing only then-Dallas teammate Ricardo Pepi, who was 18 years, 196 days when he accomplished the feat against the LA Galaxy last July 24. Paul Arriola scored his first goal since Dallas acquired him from D.C. United on Jan. 26, assisted by Ferreira.