Shaun Norris wins 1st European tour title at Steyn City

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Shaun Norris has claimed his first title on the European tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship. Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots on 25 under par. Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg. Burmester had charged ahead on the opening nine. But the 39-year-old Norris made three birdies in his last five holes to take his maiden title.