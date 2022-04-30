Titans use 6 of 9 draft picks on offense to help Tannehill

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say they need to be excellent around Ryan Tannehill to help their quarterback take them on the deep postseason run they’ve missed since the 2019 season. How big a step they’ve taken this offseason remains to be seen. They certainly tried their best using six of nine selections in this NFL draft on offense to give Tannehill more protection and passing targets. General manager Jon Robinson says they’ll see how it goes. The GM says he feels good about where the Titans are right now at this point of the offseason. The Titans went 12-5 and were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season.