Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors with a right knee injury.Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement during his pregame media session before the game. Just more than an hour before tipoff, Morant posted on Twitter simply a bear emoji.Jenkins said Morant would still be considered day to day while undergoing further evaluation and treatment. So his status is unclear for Wednesday’s Game 4 back in Memphis. The team has called it soreness in the right knee for Morant, who missed time during the season with the injury.