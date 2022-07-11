Phillies’ Alec Bohm dislocates ring finger, may avoid IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm exited the Phillies’ game with a dislocated left ring finger after sliding headfirst into second base. Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it’s broken” to someone on the field. Interim manager Rob Thomson said X-rays were negative and that Bohm can “play to tolerance.” Bohm will sit out Tuesday and Wednesday at Toronto because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.