Mike Trout leaves Angels’ game with upper back spasms

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Houston with upper back spasms. Trout didn’t come out for the fifth inning after striking out in his first two plate appearances against Luis Garcia and the AL West-leading Astros. Trout was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, to be held next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The three-time AL MVP has been bothered by several minor injuries during the first half of the season. He batted just .177 with one homer and four RBIs while the Angels went 1-8 on their just-completed road trip.