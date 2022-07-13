Arturo Vidal joins Brazil’s Flamengo on a free transfer

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo has signed Chile international Arturo Vidal on a free transfer. The 35-year-old midfielder played the last two seasons for Inter Milan. Brazilian media says the contract will run until December of next year. Vidal posted a message on social media saying “Today a dream I had all my life comes true.” Vidal started his professional career for Chilean giants Colo Colo in 2005. He moved two years later to Bayer Leverkusen and also had stints with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He has won leagues in Italy, Germany and Spain and helped Chile win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.