Barcelona reaches deal to sign Raphinha; Dembélé staying

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal to sign Leeds playmaker Raphinha and will also keep France forward Ousmane Dembélé at the club. The agreement to sign Brazil international Raphinha was pending the 25-year-old winger passing a medical. Leeds also confirmed it had reached an agreement in principle. Barcelona president Joan Laporta also says the club is keeping France forward Dembélé who is expected to have his contract extended until the end of 2024. Laporta did not answer questions on whether Barcelona is still trying to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Laporta said recently that Barcelona made an offer for the striker.