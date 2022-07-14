Carrasco, Mets hand Cubs 7th straight loss, 8-0

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched six sharp innings, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0. The Cubs have lost seven straight. The Mets won for the third time in four games, maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East and improved their road record to 28-19. The Cubs have totaled three runs over their last three games. Thanks to Carrasco, Mets starters improved to 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 July games. Carrasco allowed only one runner to advance past first base.