Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field officials have awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo. That will bring runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year’s Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands. The World Athletics Council awarded worlds in a race that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore. Japan spent more than $1.4 billion to build the stadium for the Olympics, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then held under restrictions that prevented fans from attending.