Yanks put Severino on IL with lat strain, activate Loáisiga

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been placed on the 15-day injured list, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. It’s the first real hiccup this season for a terrific New York rotation that’s remained almost entirely healthy, a huge reason the Yankees have built the best record in baseball. New York reinstated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander had been sidelined since May 23 with right shoulder inflammation. The team also selected right-hander Ryan Weber to the major league roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.