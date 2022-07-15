Former champions at St. Andrews all miss cut at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All four former British Open champions who won their titles on the Old Course have missed the cut at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, John Daly, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson all finished over par after two rounds on the 150th anniversary of golf’s oldest major. The cut was even par. Woods won two of his three claret jugs at St. Andrews. The first was in 2000 and the second was in 2005. But he finished his two rounds this year at 9-over 153. The 15-time major champion’s 18 holes on the second day of the tournament could be his last competitive round on the Old Course.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.