Man United signs Christian Eriksen to 3-year contract

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract. The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season. He joined the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The former Tottenham player is United’s second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.