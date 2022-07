CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain. It was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader on Saturday. The NL East-leading Mets rolled to an 8-0 victory over the lowly Cubs on Thursday night. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo homered, and Carlos Carrasco pitched six effective innings in New York’s third win in four games.

