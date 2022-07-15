Quarterback derby highlights Steelers’ return to Latrobe

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to training camp at Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years with plenty of questions. The biggest is at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired in January. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency then grabbed Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the draft. Trubisky is the odds-on favorite to land the starting job after getting the majority of reps with the first team during minicamp.

By The Associated Press

