Super Bowl champion Rams return with Robinson, Wagner

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are back to chase the NFL’s first back-to-back championships since the 2004 season after winning it all last February in their home stadium. While they lost Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth and several key contributors to their title run, the Rams also added linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson to a veteran core that has produced five straight winning seasons. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are back for another season of their prolific partnership, while Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey return to anchor a defense that improved steadily last season. A sequel title is the goal in Hollywood.