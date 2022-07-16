Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Life has changed pretty fast for Trey Mullinax. One week ago he was fighting to keep his PGA Tour card. Saturday he shot a 66 at St. Andrews in his first British Open. Mullinax was the last player to qualify for the 150th British Open by winning the Barbasol Championship. His results had been so bad that he didn’t bother bringing his passport with him. He flew home to Alabama to get it and then was off across the Atlantic to his first British Open. He’ll celebrate his first win when he gets home. For now he’s soaking up St. Andrews.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.